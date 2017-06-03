Video: "Apostle Suleiman told me he has threesomes with other women including an actress" Stephanie Otobo speaks to LIB
In an explosive interview with LIB, Stephanie Otobo, 23, who is being accused of blackmail by Apostle Johnson Suleman claims he once told her he engages in threesomes with other women including an actress whom she can't remember her name.
She said; "There is also an actress that he engages in threesome with. I can't remember her name but she is tall, fair very beautiful and not yet married. I think she is Ghanaian.." Watch the exclusive video after the cut...
