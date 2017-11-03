 Video: Acccused blackmailer Stephanie Otobo says Apostle Suleman told her actress Daniella Okeke is one of his past girlfriends | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 March 2017

Video: Acccused blackmailer Stephanie Otobo says Apostle Suleman told her actress Daniella Okeke is one of his past girlfriends

The sex scandal involving senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries and his accused blackmailer, Stephanie Otobo, took a different turn yesterday when at a press conference in Lagos, Stephanie said Apostle Suleman allegedly told her that one Daniella Okeke, an actress, was one of his ex-girlfriends whom he had threesomes with. At the press conference, she said that Apostle Suleman doesn't eat much and that he loves sex a lot...


"He can't really eat. I noticed that about him. Most of the times we spent together, we had sex. I refused to have threesome with him because I am not a lesbian and I don't like women touching me. He told me he had threesome with all his past girlfriends. I was the only one that is very rude, that can't do that with him".

Asked if he mentioned names of his past girlfriends, she said "I don't know if I want to involve anybody right now. He told me his ex-girlfriend, Daniella Okeke, some actress girl".

Watch the video below...

