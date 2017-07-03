Veteran actor Priince James Uche is in the worse condition ever! - Friends cry out (video)
Statement from Prince James Uche's Family.
"Pls help us in prayers. Prince James Uche will not die. He started behaving funny since Sunday morning. Visa is out for us to travel on Saturday this week. He became unconscious. Till this hour. Still same. Pls inform all our friends and family who donated to save his life. To pray for divine intervention. Prince James Uche is in a worse situation ever." Watch the video below...
13 comments:
This guy is still in this condition and nollywood dont care at all. They have expensive cars live in luxurious houses. It is well
God please heal him
Hmmm
They should look for powerful man of God with the gift of healing to pray for him, there is more to to this sickness, I personally think it's spiritual, the world is evil, evil people every where
God help this man from is situation amen
Is only in dis country dat u will see an actor dat is very sick and no help 4rm his fellow actors. Have u ever heard a Hollywood actor dat is very sick and ask 4 help dat he didn't got immediately... UP HOLLYWOOD BIKO.
U shall not die but live to Declare the works of the Lord...u are healed in Jesus name Amen
God pls show him mercy, so that the World will know why u are God n not Man
God heal him
God please heal him.
Molly wood it's a shame d is no luv amongst u guys
God please help Prince James Uche so he will testify
It is well wit him, dat ailment has no place in his body as long as God is on d throne.
