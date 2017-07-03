 Veteran actor Priince James Uche is in the worse condition ever! - Friends cry out (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Veteran actor Priince James Uche is in the worse condition ever! - Friends cry out (video)

Statement from Prince James Uche's Family.
"Pls help us in prayers. Prince James Uche will not die. He started behaving funny since Sunday morning. Visa is out for us to travel on Saturday this week. He became unconscious. Till this hour. Still same. Pls inform all our friends and family who donated to save his life. To pray for divine intervention. Prince James Uche is in a worse situation ever." Watch the video below...



Eze Chinyere said...

This guy is still in this condition and nollywood dont care at all. They have expensive cars live in luxurious houses. It is well

7 March 2017 at 13:28
OSINANL said...

God please heal him

7 March 2017 at 13:31
Jeftech said...

Hmmm

how to remove scratches on your Android screen

How to remove scratches from your Android screen

7 March 2017 at 13:42
Shampepe said...

They should look for powerful man of God with the gift of healing to pray for him, there is more to to this sickness, I personally think it's spiritual, the world is evil, evil people every where

7 March 2017 at 13:49
Anonymous said...

God help this man from is situation amen

7 March 2017 at 13:57
Glochen. said...

Is only in dis country dat u will see an actor dat is very sick and no help 4rm his fellow actors. Have u ever heard a Hollywood actor dat is very sick and ask 4 help dat he didn't got immediately... UP HOLLYWOOD BIKO.

7 March 2017 at 13:58
Debbie Chelsea said...

U shall not die but live to Declare the works of the Lord...u are healed in Jesus name Amen

7 March 2017 at 14:02
cynthia chinwe said...

God pls show him mercy, so that the World will know why u are God n not Man

7 March 2017 at 14:08
Anonymous said...

God heal him

7 March 2017 at 14:09
Anonymous said...

God please heal him.

7 March 2017 at 14:14
Truthurts said...

Molly wood it's a shame d is no luv amongst u guys

7 March 2017 at 14:18
Gwen Anoms said...

God please help Prince James Uche so he will testify

7 March 2017 at 14:20
liz swt 16 said...

It is well wit him, dat ailment has no place in his body as long as God is on d throne.

7 March 2017 at 14:26

