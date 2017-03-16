 Vapors by Olu All White Beach Party | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

Vapors by Olu All White Beach Party

Ask yourself this question? Where will you be having a great time and partying with friends this weekend? We have the perfect party for you!  Vapors by Olu presents the most Luxurious Beach Party …Vapors All White Beach Party.

Upscale nightclub, Vapors by Olu is taking the party to the beach house this weekend, and it promises to be the day to remember.


Vapors @ the Beach

Date – March 18, 2017
Venue – Ilashe Beach Resort
Boat Rides Start  - 10am
Gate Fee – 10,000

Fee Covers
-          Both rides to the Beach House
-          Entry to the Beach House
-          Food and Drink Voucher

Side Attractions
-          Beach Soccer Contest
-          Jet Skies
-          Quad Bikes
-          Beach Volleyball
-          Artist Performance and many more

For Reservations and Enquires  call - 08065406443

Vapors at the Beach is brought to you in conjunction with Heyden Energy and BMW Club Nigeria.
