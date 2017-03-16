Vapors by Olu All White Beach Party

Upscale nightclub, Vapors by Olu is taking the party to the beach house this weekend, and it promises to be the day to remember.
Vapors @ the Beach
Date – March 18, 2017
Venue – Ilashe Beach Resort
Boat Rides Start - 10am
Gate Fee – 10,000
Fee Covers
- Both rides to the Beach House
- Entry to the Beach House
- Food and Drink Voucher
Side Attractions
- Beach Soccer Contest
- Jet Skies
- Quad Bikes
- Beach Volleyball
- Artist Performance and many more
For Reservations and Enquires call - 08065406443
Vapors at the Beach is brought to you in conjunction with Heyden Energy and BMW Club Nigeria.
