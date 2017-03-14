US lawmaker wants men fined $100 for masturbating

A female politician in Texas has filed a bill that would see men who masturbate and ejaculate outside of a woman's vagina get $100 fine. The bill, called 'A Man’s Right to Know,' was submitted in by Jessica Farrar, a Democratic member of the Texas House of Representatives, last week.
According to her, the bill is to protect unborn children everywhere. Which is why it wants all 'emissions outside of a woman's vagina, or created outside of a health or medical facility' to carry a $100 fine.'
If a man made such an emission it would 'be considered an act against an unborn child. The bill also contains provisions that would also put restrictions on vasectomies, Viagra prescriptions and colonoscopies among many others.
The bill made an exception to masturbation if it's done in a sanctioned session at a hospital or clinic.
