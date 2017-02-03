U.S Attorney General, Jeff Sessions faces calls from Democrats to resign after reports he met with top Russian official during

Sessions, a loyal Trump supporter, met twice last year with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in Washington during the campaign period.
Kislyak's discussions with Donald Trump's former national security adviser Mike Flynn led to Flynn's firing and he is regarded as one of Russia's top spies according to top U.S officials.
The two meetings between Sessions and Kislyak occurred in July on the sidelines of the Republican convention according to a report by Washington Post, and in September in his office when he was a member of the Senate Armed Services committee. There are now growing calls for Sessions to resign, because there's a possibility he must have collaborated with Russian officials regarding the election that U.S intelligence say was influenced by Russia to hurt Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
In his confirmation hearing by the senate to become attorney general, Sessions was asked about the Russian State and he responded that he "did not have communications with the Russians.".
If Sessions resigns, he'll be the second top official of Donald Trump's administration to resign over allegations of compromising American interests by having discussions with Russian officials before assuming official White House roles..
