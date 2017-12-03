Update: Man who killed his mother in Ogun state was a medical doctor who just finished NYSC

Yesterday, LIB reported about a man, Emmanuel Ogah, who killed his mother at their home in Adeleye Aparadija in Itele Ota road in Ogun state on Friday March 10th(Read here
). The police have arrested him and preliminary investigations show that he is a trained medical doctor who just finished his Youth service.
Emmanuel stabbed his 62-year-old mother, Janet Ogah, to death. He says he stabbed her because she was always insulting him and that he felt victimized. The deceased was a food vendor.
The Nigerian police should not be in a hurry to jail him. His brain should be checked to avoid another calamity in the jail. I figure out he's not a normal person.
Depression! caused it...
