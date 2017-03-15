Update: Ethiopia declares 3days mourning, as death toll increases to 72 in garbage dump landslide

Ethiopian government has declared three days of national mourning for the 72 victims of the garbage dump landslide in the capital, Addis Ababa. As at Monday, 48 persons were confirmed dead. A new report from the authorities has revealed the death toll has increased to seventy-two following a landslide at the weekend.
Many people are still missing and authorities fear the death toll could rise even further as recovering operations are still ongoing. Family members are said to be waiting at the site day and night to hear news of their missing loved ones.
However, residents are blaming an ongoing construction of a biogas plant as the cause but the government dismissed the claims insisting that people had refused an offer to be relocated.
