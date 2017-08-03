Update Audu Maikori discharged from the hospital 24 hours after he collapsed at Muson center

Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori has been discharged from St. Nicholas hospital 24 hours after he collapsed at the 2017 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) conference at Muson Center. "He's finished the tests and he's fine, there is no cause for alarm' one of his close aides told LIB.
Audu had just finished moderating a Q and A session with Mo Abudu and was taking selfies with fans when he collapsed yesterday.
Glad to kknow he's fine and out of the hospital now.
