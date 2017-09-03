Update: 57 year old woman who went missing in Lagos has been found

57 year old Mrs Oluwakemi Akinyode pictured above who went missing last Sunday has been found. According to her son, Irewole Akinyode who spoke with LIB, she walked into their residence in Iyana-Ipaja yesterday. He says his mum has still not been able figure out how she left church and wandered away from home for four days. Thank God she is back home now.
hmmn, poor woman, this could be early stages of dementia or Parkinson's disease. They should let her see a doctor. God help us all
