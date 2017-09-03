 Update: 57 year old woman who went missing in Lagos has been found | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Update: 57 year old woman who went missing in Lagos has been found

57 year old Mrs Oluwakemi Akinyode pictured above who went missing last Sunday has been found. According to her son, Irewole Akinyode who spoke with LIB, she walked into their residence in Iyana-Ipaja yesterday. He says his mum has still not been able figure out how she left church and wandered away from home for four days. Thank God she is back home now.
Anonymous said...

hmmn, poor woman, this could be early stages of dementia or Parkinson's disease. They should let her see a doctor. God help us all

9 March 2017 at 11:20

