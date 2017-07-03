UNILAG Students hold protest to demand the reinstatement of rusticated students and more

Monday, UNILAG students defied the rain to hold a demonstration, protesting the repression of students which they tagged #SaveUNILAGCoalition and #OccupyUNILAG. The aggrieved students expressed their dissatisfaction with the management of the University, revealing that the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Rahman Bello has failed them.
Calling for freedom of expression and assembly, the students made some demands which they expected the school's management to meet. Among the demands made by the protesting students, "Reinstate UNILAG 11 unconditionally NOW" was the foremost demand. The UNILAG 11 are the 11 students rusticated for protesting.
Commenting on the rusticated students, OccupyUNILAG on Twitter wrote;
"Same institutions that teach about freedom of expression as a fundamental right goes against it by rusticating #Unilag11. Please #SaveUnilag."
"It is high time Nigerian Students are respected taken seriously," Twitter user, Oyenigbehin, also wrote.
The students also lamented the poor state of their hostel. To prove their point about the poor welfare condition on campus, photos of Rooms flooded as rainstorm damaged Honours hostel were shared by students of the University.
Other demands the students made include; end to all anti-democracy and anti-students policy, restoration of the UNILAG student' union, improve welfare conditions on campus, stop victimisation of Postgraduate students, reverse all outrageous accommodation fee and fictitious laboratory fee.
