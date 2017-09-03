UNFPA appoints Stephaine Okereke-Linus as Regional Maternal Health ambassador for West & Central Africa
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has appointed actress, Stephaine Okereke-Linus as the Regional Maternal Health Ambassador for West & Central Africa.
Speaking about her new role, Stephaine said:
"I am proud to partner with UNFPA as they work to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted. Safe child birth for African mothers is one cause we all need to fight for!"
No comments:
Post a Comment