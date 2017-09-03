 Undergraduate at Lead City University sentenced to death by hanging for killing his fellow student | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Undergraduate at Lead City University sentenced to death by hanging for killing his fellow student

Justice Adegboye Gbolagunte of an Ibadan High Court has sentenced to death by hanging, a 200 level student of Lead City University, Ibadan, Moshood Owolabi pictured above. Moshood was sentenced to death after the court found him guilty of stabbing one Seun Kolawole, a fellow student, to death two years ago.


Prosecuting counsel, and a Deputy Director in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, A. Olawale, told the court that Moshood who is a student in the department of Physical and Health Education stabbed Kolawole with a broken bottle in the neck, following a misunderstanding between him and the deceased.

The offence is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap. 38 Vol. II Law of Oyo State 2000. Justice Gbolagunte said the evidence provided before the court proved beyond doubt that Moshood was guilty of the crime.

He thereafter sentenced him to death by hanging. According to her, the sentencing would serve as a deterrent to others
