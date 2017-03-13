 UFC boss offers Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor £20.5million each to fight each other | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

UFC boss offers Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor £20.5million each to fight each other

UFC boss Dana White has offered retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and UFC Mixed Martial Arts champion Conor McGregor £20.5 million each for both of them to fight each other.
The pair have been bickering on the fight for some months now, with Mayweather saying McGregor needs to settle his issues with UFC before he thinks of fighting him, a fight that has been tipped to rake in close to $1b.
But now it's been revealed that the UFC boss, is ready to allow the fight happen and will offer huge sums- about £41million ($50million) of the UFC’s money to the pair to engage in the fight. 
Lance Pugmire, LA Times boxing and UFC reporter told Radio 5 Live how White will pay the pair of fighters $25 million each (£20.5 million) to face each other this summer.
He said:
 “Mayweather clearly believes he is the A side and rightfully so, I believe he is 49 and 0 and has dominated so many great opponents that he has fought throughout his career, so he’s going to want more money than that. But the fact that Floyd has come out today and said I’m un-retiring to fight Conor McGregor is something that should move the needle.”
