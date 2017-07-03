Uche Jombo becomes ‘Made In Aba’ ambassador in Abia State

Veteran Nollywood actress, UcheJombo seems to have become a major proponent of the ‘made in aba’ or should we say ‘Buy Naija’ mantra.
Going by the number of billboards in Abia State that carries her name and a strong message for those going abroad to buy things that are produced in Aba as well, we can safely say that she has become an ambassador for the state or the message.
The billboard that has littered almost every street in Abia State has her picture and these words inscribed on them, “I am proudly made in Aba. Aba can make everything you travel abroad to buy” – Uche Jombo
Feeler from her camp is that she is currently working on a project with the Abia State government and the project will be made public very soon. She has however become the brand ambassador for the ‘Made In Aba’ mantra and helping to galvanise people to patronise products from the creative city.
No comments:
Post a Comment