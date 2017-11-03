Uber drivers protest against being protested against in SA (Photos)

Popular online transportation company, Uber are protesting against local 'metered' taxi operators who are also protesting against them in South Africa. Striking Metered taxi operators in large numbers roamed the city of Johannesburg, causing heaving traffic.
They complained that the preferred Uber is not registered to operate, hence want them banned. In response to the false claims, Uber drivers gathered at their head office in Parktown, protesting against the Metered taxi operators in retaliation.
According to some reactions on Twitter, people tend to be pleased with the services of Uber, because they charge a lesser amount compared to the local taxi operators.
