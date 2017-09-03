Two Cambodian strippers accuse Nigerian businessman of sexual assault after he failed to pay them

Confirming the incident, Prum Vibol, a Phsar Deum Thkov commune police officer, said the women accused the businessman of touching them inappropriately. “The Nigerian man asked the two women to sit with him and serve him while he was drinking. He promised to pay them $25 per hour each,” Mr Vibol told Khmer Times.
"The suspect touched the women’s breasts and genitals as they sat together. But after drinking for two hours, he gave them only $3 and left the bar to go back to his rented accommodation."The officer said the women followed the man home on motorcycle taxis after he left the bar, but he shut the door on them. Seng Vannak, the chief of Phsar Deum Thkov commune police, and Ouch Sokhon, chief of Chamkarmon district police, refused to comment on the case.
No comments:
Post a Comment