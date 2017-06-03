Trump signs executive order on revised travel ban - Iraq removed from the list

US President, Donald Trump has just signed a new and updated executive order banning immigration from six Muslim-majority countries, notably dropping Iraq from January's previous order.
The new travel ban comes six weeks after Trump's original executive order was rolled out amid chaos and confusion at airports in the United States and eventually blocked by a federal court.
The new executive order still temporary bans Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. And it won't take effect till March 16th. And it doesn't affect green card holders and those with valid visas. Hopefully, US federal judges will stop this too.
No comments:
Post a Comment