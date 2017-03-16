Trump reacts to his travel ban freeze and mocks Hilary Clinton

He said the administration would fight the case “as far as it needs to go,” including up to the Supreme Court, and added that he was persuaded by advisers and even the 9th district judges to sign a “watered-down version” of his first travel ban. Trump called the ruling an "unprecedented judicial overreach" He said:
“A judge has just blocked our executive order on travel and refugees coming into our country from certain countries. The order he blocked was a watered down version of the first order.
"Let me tell you something, I think we ought to go back to the first one and go all the way”. “The danger is clear, the law is clear, the need for my executive order is clear.”
"This ruling makes us look weak which by the way, we no longer are," he said.Then he took shots at Hillary Clinton. He said:
"The law and Constitution give the president the power to suspend immigration when he deems - or she, or she. Fortunately, it will not be Hillary. (The crowd cheered again and chanted 'lock her up'). He continued:
The need for my executive order was clear. I was elected to change our broken and dangerous system and thinking in government that has
“Whoever is president can say ‘I’m sorry folks, not now, please, we’ve got enough problems,’” Trump said. “We’re talking about the safety of our nation, the safety and security of our people.Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokesman for the Justice Department, said in a statement:
“The Department of Justice strongly disagrees with the federal district court’s ruling, which is flawed both in reasoning and in scope. The President’s Executive Order falls squarely within his lawful authority in seeking to protect our Nation’s security, and the Department will continue to defend this Executive Order in the courts."
