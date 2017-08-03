 Trudonation.com is launching 8th of march 2017 9:30am be at the front line | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Trudonation.com is launching 8th of march 2017 9:30am be at the front line

This is a sponsored post. Not endorsed by LIB
TruDonation is a peer to peer donation community where members can help each others financially. TruDonation provides a system where members can freely give and receive financial donations from each other www.trudonation.com

After extensive research into the world of mutual donation schemes, we have finally come up with a model that is here to stay. www.trudonation.com
How it Works
When you Join Trudoation community, you will need to donate the sum of either ₦10,000, ₦20,000, ₦50,000, ₦100,000, ₦200,000  to a fellow participant assigned by the system and the member will then confirm your donation and then the system will automatically assign two other participants who will also pay you the amount invested, thus giving you 100% of your investment.(i.e. 100% of ₦10,000 is ₦20,000 100% of ₦20,000 is ₦40,000 100% of ₦50,000 is ₦100,000, 100% of ₦100,000 is ₦200,000, 100% of ₦200,000 is ₦400,000 Return of investment is within 10mins  to 7 working days after confirmation of payment. Referral bonus is paired to get help within 48hrs of request.
All donations are made directly to participants. TruDonation is not liable for any losses made and will not collect any payment from participants as we do not run a central account, this is a community of mutual financial help.
TruDonation thrives with the influx of new members in the community. So we encourage members to use their referral links to earn more money and also invite friends and family to the TruDonation community so they can also gain financial freedom. Be at the front of the queue as we lunch on 8th of march 2017 9:30am
Join fellow members on our Telegram and Whatsapp groups as we lunch
Telegram
Whatsapp
Posted by at 3/08/2017 01:26:00 pm

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

You wont believe what this man was caught doing in the bush with this young girl

8 March 2017 at 13:34
Highness Gwen said...

Agbaya Linda...

8 March 2017 at 13:43
Anonymous said...

PLS STOP PROMOTING PONZI U ARE SUPPOSE TO BE A ROLL MODEL

8 March 2017 at 13:51
Anonymous said...

Linda stop advertising such post on your site,this are scammers milking Nigerians dry all in the name of financial help

8 March 2017 at 14:16
Nzekwe Chukwuebuka said...

please sponsor me

8 March 2017 at 14:22

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts