Trevor Noah beats Yemi Alade, Funke Akindele to win 'Favourite African Star' at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

South African-born comedian and the host of 'The Daily Show, Trevor Noah won the trophy for Favourite African Star at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California.
The outspoken TV host went ahead of Nigerians Yemi Alade and Funke Akindele Bello, fellow South Africans Pearl Thusi and Wayde Van Niekerk and Lupita Nyong’o of Kenya to win the award on Saturday.
Receiving his award at the set of The Daily Show, Noah said:
'Nickelodeon! And the kids! Thank you so much for this amazing award, I am so honoured to be your Favourite African Star. Thank you so much for giving me this Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award.'
