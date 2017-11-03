Transwomen are transwomen..' - Chimamanda Adichie says in new interview and Nigerians react!

In an interview with UK's Channel 4 to promote her new book, 'Dear Ijeawele Or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions
, famed Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie shared her thoughts on Trans-woman, saying trans-women are trans-women, and it's not fair that people who had previously enjoyed the privileges that comes with living as a man now what to compare their experiences with people have lived all their lives as women
"I think the whole problem of gender in the world is about our experiences. It's not about how we wear our hair or whether we have a vagina or a penis. It's about the way the world treats us. And I think if you've lived in the world as a man with the privileges that the world accords to men and then sort of change gender, it's difficult for me to accept that then we can equate your experience with the experience of a woman who has lived from the beginning as a woman" - Watch the video and people's reactions after the cut...
