Tragedy as newlywed couple perish in road accident just 3days after wedding

A Ugandan newly wed couple on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, perished in a tragic road accident, just three days after their wedding on Saturday. The deceased, 28-year-old Sedrack Webale and 24-year-old Grace Namatovu were among five people who died in the accident that occurred along the Fort Portal-Kampala highway in Migongwe, Kyegegwa district.
Five more passengers were injured in the accident and were rushed to the Kyenjojo IV and Kyegegwa III health centers, where they are receiving treatment.
According to relatives of the couple, they said the newlywed were traveling to Kampala for their honeymoon when the sad occurrence happened.
Police reports indicated that the accident occurred after a tyre burst and caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control.
Source: Tuko News
