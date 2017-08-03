Traditional rulers in Ghana institute fines against child marriage

They also said anyone who abducts, elopes or impregnates a girl, less than 18 years would be fined 1,500 Ghana Cedi, a ram and two bottles of schnapps, payable to the traditional rulers, of which the money would be given to the girl to cater for herself.
Girls who were also in school before they got married and became pregnant would be monitored and after their delivery, they would be sent back to school to continue their education.
In addition, they equally stated that all social activities in the communities would now be performed from 14hours till 1800hours and all children less than 18 years would be expected to be indoors by 2000hours.
The decision was made known at a workshop on early marriage which was attended by Ten traditional rulers, queen mothers, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organisations in the Jirapa Traditional Council.
5 comments:
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Goood fine...the so call hausas will not stop child marriage
Welcomed development by our Ghana brothers, I hope we can copy right.
Very good
...merited happiness
GOOD
