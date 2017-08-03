Top Republicans & Democrat senators react to Trump's wiretapping allegations against Obama

Now major Republican and democratic senators have reacted to Trump's allegation, saying they will push ahead with investigation of the claims with House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes saying he believes it's possible former Trump security adviser Gen. Flynn may also have been wire tapped
Devin Nunes said to CNN;
"A lot of the things he says, you guys take literally," ''Maybe Flynn was wiretapped but it raises valid questions'
Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, who is leading a concurrent investigation into Russia's interference said;
"We're going to go anywhere there is intelligence or facts that send us,"
"So I'm not going to limit it one way or the other. But we don't have anything today that would send us in that direction, but that's not to say that we might not find something."
Asked if he believed Trump's allegations, Republican John Cornyn said: "I don't know what the basis of his statement is."
Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee said;
"We'll follow the facts wherever they may lead, but he's not shown us any evidence,"
Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff said: "The President has asked our committee to investigate this,"
"Mr. President, we accept."
"It is also a scandal if those allegations prove to be false"
White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer also talked about the allegations on Tuesday during the White House Briefing, he said; "Nothing has changed,"
"It's not a question of new proof or less proof or whatever, the answer is the same, which is that ... there was a concern about what happened in the 2016 election. The House and Senate Intelligence Committee have the staff and the capabilities and the processes in place to look at this in a way that's objective and that's where it should be done."
The House Intelligence committee has requested the delivery of intelligence documents as regards Russian interference in the U.S elections by March 17
