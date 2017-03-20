Too much or not? Viral pics from a newborn baby's photoshoot that's got people talking!

After Australian based photographer, Donnay Zulberg shared these photos, people began to question the safety of the child involved. She responded, saying:
"Safety first! I have had a variety of comments on this post. Do not attempt this pose without assistance or an understanding of composite work. It's what you don't see in this image that makes it work and ensures baby is safe.
I love this image and pose as this is my vision! I know that this baby would be in a breech position in the womb, but posing a baby upside down in a birthing position did not appeal to me!!! I am really enjoying doing a setup that is different in the newborn photography industry! All positive feedback is welcome."
2 comments:
But it's cute
... Merited happiness
CUTE!
Post a Comment