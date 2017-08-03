 Tonto Dikeh shares photos from the injuries she suffered from alleged domestic violence | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Tonto Dikeh shares photos from the injuries she suffered from alleged domestic violence

During the interview with Mediaroom Hub, Tonto shared photos of the injuries she claimed she suffered from her estranged husband, Churchill. See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 3/08/2017 06:27:00 pm

30 comments:

Chioma Daniels said...

Aunty Tonto r u serious????hmmmmmm

8 March 2017 at 18:31
bukki said...

Wow is she for real?

8 March 2017 at 18:33
Anonymous said...

Na waoh.

8 March 2017 at 18:35
Nnenne George said...

God forbid bad tin.. yoruba demon of a horseband..

8 March 2017 at 18:35
Anonymous said...

So. Churchill is equally a wife batterer.

8 March 2017 at 18:36
Twingle Tangle said...

Like a woman like Tonto Dike will be an easy person to live with? Like she would be reasonable and of good behaviour. Like she wouldn't have given as much as she got? Please ease!

8 March 2017 at 18:38
Twingle Tangle said...

Like a woman like Tonto Dike will be an easy person to live with? Like she would be reasonable and of good behaviour. Like she wouldn't have given as much as she got? Please ease!

8 March 2017 at 18:38
daniela desmond said...

Wow!!!

8 March 2017 at 18:38
Admin said...

THIS IS SAD



WATCH VIDEO: NIGERIAN LADY EXPOSES HER MASSIVE BUM-BUM ONLINE

8 March 2017 at 18:39
Hrm Paul said...

I dont believe this y didn't she expose dis guy all d time she was married this girl is a liar.she has lost her credibility

8 March 2017 at 18:42
Anonymous said...

If it's true she sustained this then I need to be educated on how one can make her body smooth n good-looking after injuries so as to flaunt them afterwards



8 March 2017 at 18:44
Anonymous said...

If it's true she sustained this then I need to be educated on how one can make her body smooth n good-looking after injuries so as to flaunt them afterwards



8 March 2017 at 18:44
Anonymous said...

If it's true she sustained this then I need to be educated on how one can make her body smooth n good-looking after injuries so as to flaunt them afterwards



8 March 2017 at 18:44
Anonymous said...

If it's true she sustained this then I need to be educated on how one can make her body smooth n good-looking after injuries so as to flaunt them afterwards



8 March 2017 at 18:45
TheRealAkon said...

Why didn't she get the police to arrest him?

8 March 2017 at 18:46
TheRealAkon said...

Why didn't she get the police to arrest him? Isn't her husband's Foundation against domestic violence? It's only in Nigeria that criminals are having individual foundations. Rubbish.

8 March 2017 at 18:48
Anonymous said...

OMG!!! I am weak to even comment,I hate men that beat there wives no matter what.Churchill is a beast hiding in a sheep clothen.Tonto dike please run for ur life and take your son away ,money is not everything your life is more important.

8 March 2017 at 18:51
uniquechic said...

hmm seek a domestic violence org or a counsellor..wot really do u want social media on ur case..y cant ppl keep matters private..
just like a child seeking attention ur constantly posting and proving urself to someone on social media..
seek justice if d guy physically and emotionally abuses u and most importantly seek God.
all u will see is ppls comments both hateful or otherwise believe me no one cares about u more dan urself.
focus on u and find a way to handle ur home with God not social media..

8 March 2017 at 18:52
Esther Norah said...

This is another Verdon of Tiwa. It is well, period

8 March 2017 at 18:53
Anonymous said...

I can cope with a cheater but not with a human beater,Hell No I will walk away in peace.

8 March 2017 at 18:54
Monemi said...

but u lied initially dat everything was cool n fine. how are we sure u are not lying again.do u know how many families u have destroyed wit d ostentatious display of gifts supposedly presented by ur husband. remember, marriage no b film o, but reality. and if u try play ur marriage as movie, dat na hypocrisy. deal wit ur matter wit ur husband n leave social media out of it--for man's verdict is flawed. commit everything to God

8 March 2017 at 18:58
daniel ubong said...

What is wrong with this girl?just this and ur showing the world,hmmmmmm.

8 March 2017 at 18:59
Inna Imam said...

Any man that lays a finger on a woman is not a man. Yeye man. piss on u. Tonto there are better women to live for

8 March 2017 at 19:02
Anonymous said...

My dear it's well, this is what we suffer in the name of marriage

8 March 2017 at 19:04
Anonymous said...

My dear it's well, this is what we suffer in the name of marriage

8 March 2017 at 19:05
Anonymous said...

This institution called marriage eeh, people will be pretending that all is well.

8 March 2017 at 19:09
Anonymous said...

Rubbish. Why not make the photos clearer? Jst painted something. Even if it is true, it can happen once in a while. No marriage is perfect

8 March 2017 at 19:12
Tim said...

Oh my God, Tonto has really suffered in the hands of that beast called Churchill.

With these photos as evidence, will the wife beater still deny he never assaulted Tonto?

It's better Tonto stays away from the so-called 'husband' for good; if not, the abuse will get worse.

8 March 2017 at 19:12
Anonymous said...

Why this now? I just hope & pray this girl is not loosing it. Stepmother saga? Becos it is beginning to look abstract to me no more tagged ordinary o.

8 March 2017 at 19:18
olusegun bello said...

The Lord is your strength...take good care of your lovely son ok

8 March 2017 at 19:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts