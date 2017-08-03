 Tonto Dikeh cries profusely as she talks about her failed marriage, says she is aware that Rosey Meurer is sleeping with her husband | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Tonto Dikeh cries profusely as she talks about her failed marriage, says she is aware that Rosey Meurer is sleeping with her husband

In an exclusive interview with media personality, Azuka Ogujiuba, actress Tonto Dikeh wept as she spoke about her failed marriage to her estranged husband, Oladunni Churchill. According to Tonto, she does not regret her marriage and didn't grant the interview to discredit her ex-husband. She stated that she indeed suffered domestic violence while she was with Churchill
"The domestic violence is real. How I lived to suffer it and go through it over and over again, I do not understand. Alot of people have blamed me. A lot of people have said a lot of things. I stayed back in my marriage, not because of my child, but because I loved my husband with all of my heart. I stayed because he begged me to stay a couple of times. I stayed because I just didn't want to give up. I didn't want to give up on the marriage just like that." Watch the video after the cut...

She shared photos and even a video of herself after she was physically abused by her ex husband. Tonto says sometime ago when they were in Ghana, she had to run to the Nigerian Embassy after he had physically abused her

"I also have pictures in Ghana. The Nigerian embassy in Ghana has pictures of me. I had to run to them at some point. The reason I can't release those pictures is because I was stark naked. My husband has humilated me so much and for anybody to tell me I am lying against my husband, that even hurts me more". 

Tonto says if she had her way, she would love to delete everything about herself on the internet because of her child

"If I had my way, I would like to delete everything. I would like to delete my whole existence because of my child because I know that the internet never dies. He is going to grow up, he is going to read them and it is going to hurt him@.

The mother of one says associating her with drugs is the most hurtful misconception people have of her.

"Something that has really hurt me in recent times is someone associating me with drugs as a mother. That hurt me so much because nobody sees how good of a mother I am. Nobody knows the sacrifices I have made for my son. I do a drug test almost every month. I write a letter to my son every month on his birthday about how much he has changed my life, how much he has made me a better person, about how I have stopped so many things for him. That really destroyed me. That really broke me into a million pieces. That is the worst thing I have heard".

Tonto says she is aware that her ex-husband PA, Rosey Meurer is sleeping with him

"I am aware of her. I am aware she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason why my husband abandoned his son with me for close to two months just before the big foundation thing we did in December because he took her on a trip. No she is not my husband's sister. My husband is not her brother. She doesn't know me. I have never spoken to my husband about her before but I do know their story and I do know that they are in love. It is not just a mere relationship. I have picrtures of them being on a trip abroad together, that is something my husband has never done for me or his family. Where that hurts me more was that I watched my husband make every single dime that he owns. I know the sacrifices that I have made for my family. All I expect was for him to be good to his family. Women are not the porblem I have with husband"she said

She denied allegations that she physically assaulted her mother in-law. Watch the interview below..

Posted by at 3/08/2017 06:20:00 pm

36 comments:

Anonymous said...

Being married in this country is too damn hard, women are really suffering

8 March 2017 at 18:25
Anonymous said...

I beg make she go sleep.

8 March 2017 at 18:29
Anonymous said...

This womam is a drama queen.

8 March 2017 at 18:30
RareSpecie Z said...

"Keep ur Head up" (in Pac's voice).
Never knew dat the asshole is a Coward, striking a fragile woman like dat.

8 March 2017 at 18:32
Anonymous said...

She want to cry like Tiwa savage. It won't work for you. We understand Tiwa's case.

8 March 2017 at 18:34
Anonymous said...

Why are you cry? Ain't that not what you did to other women😜.

8 March 2017 at 18:35
Anonymous said...

AWWN ....SORRY




WATCH VIDEO: NIGERIAN LADY EXPOSES HER MASSIVE BUM-BUM ONLINE

8 March 2017 at 18:39
Chioma Daniels said...

Am in tears right now,thank God u found solace in christ @mamaking...and to dat man u called the father of ur son,dont worry karma will come knocking soon...linda sweet Pls post my comment biko

8 March 2017 at 18:39
precious ezeigwe said...

This is so sad :( .. no woman should have to go through this

8 March 2017 at 18:41
Anonymous said...

Sorry

8 March 2017 at 18:41
Anonymous said...

Now, you know how the women whose husband's you dated feels.

8 March 2017 at 18:44
Anonymous said...

So sad to see women hurt.... Ndo poko

8 March 2017 at 18:44
Anonymous said...

Women always playing the victim,,,,, and you were a saint all tru d marriage. You watched Churchill make every dime he owns, so he was broke when u started dating him. Tonto tiwa succeeded in her pity party stunt bcos tee billz was broke,,,if churchil was a regular Lagos boy wud u av dated him,,,,,u married for money stop looking for public sympathy, ur husband Na man no be tee billz wey woman dey feed come fuck on top em head. Move on!!!!!!

8 March 2017 at 18:49
Anonymous said...

Women suffer so much in marriage. Always make God the everything in your home. Your beauty or acrobatics in bed can never keep him. Only God can.

8 March 2017 at 18:50
eunymz said...

It's over now

8 March 2017 at 18:52
ijeoma julien said...

It's well Tonto GOD will take care of you and your son and as for Rosy leave her case to GOD

8 March 2017 at 18:53
Anonymous said...

Crocodile tears.. Shattap

8 March 2017 at 18:57
daniel ubong said...

What is wrong with this girl?

8 March 2017 at 18:57
Esther Norah said...

Na wa o, period

8 March 2017 at 18:57
Osagie Paroseman said...

Hmmmm it is well

8 March 2017 at 18:59
uche christopher said...

I believed her story 100%.that man looks like an abuser, He used her to get fame

8 March 2017 at 19:04
Emma Iphie said...

I'm sorry sis.. but wetin u do wey make am vex de beat u like this? U no tell us that one

8 March 2017 at 19:04
Anonymous said...

I HAVE BEEN WARNING NON YORUBA GIRLS NOT TO TALK ABOUT MARRIAGE WITH YORUBAS...THEY ARE ALL PROSTITUTES AND HIGHLY IRRESPONSIBLE

8 March 2017 at 19:05
Anonymous said...

I can't hold my tears, GOD ll surely punish dat guy

8 March 2017 at 19:09
Anonymous said...

Why is it always Azuka that does all the I-just-left-my-husband interviews?
Anyways, Tonto no woman should ever have to put up with abuse in her home. Enough of women being treated like lesser beings. May God give you strength and wisdom to get over this and to train your son to be a good man. It is well dear.

8 March 2017 at 19:09
uniquechic said...

If ds animal did all u said God will put u thru...but me. r beasts o...

8 March 2017 at 19:18
Anonymous said...

Tonto why do fake

8 March 2017 at 19:22
Anonymous said...

She is just a drama queen

8 March 2017 at 19:23
Oghenetega said...

Hmmmmmmmm.....

8 March 2017 at 19:23
Anonymous said...

Don't forget that tonto is an actress all this she is doing is to seek attention for God sake

8 March 2017 at 19:23
Damilolaa said...

Tonto is an embarrassment to ladies she is just too fake and full of lies

8 March 2017 at 19:24
Banjo said...

Toronto ur so useless after all what this mm did for you all u want to is to spoil is image

8 March 2017 at 19:25
Kabiru said...

You people should not forget that tonto is a blatant lier

8 March 2017 at 19:26
Kabiru said...

Tonto y so much lies u are too fake

8 March 2017 at 19:27
Anonymous said...

You all that is insulting Toto should pray nothing of such happen to you or your family or anyone close to you. There is no law in Nigeria that is why you all can run your mouth. I pray God see them thru ijn

8 March 2017 at 19:28
Feyiii said...

All the wound on her body is a lie she was the one dat injured her self when she was busy scattering the house

8 March 2017 at 19:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts