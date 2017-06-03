TIME magazine names Trevor Noah a 'next generation leader'

South African comedian and TV host, Trevor Noah, has been named as one of TIME's Next Generation Leaders.
The Daily Show host was honoured after his massive contribution, which has doubled the show's international reach and made him the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown, since his debut in 2015.
Speaking on the accolade, he said: 'I inherited a sense of humor from my mom, the ability to laugh in the face of danger,' Noah tells TIME. ⠀
1 comment:
Honestly I LOVE TREVOR. He is so funny and he is the only comedian I can watch his Stand up comedy more than 10times, and also pay to se him perform. His voice overs always hits the nail on the head
Post a Comment