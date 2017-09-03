 Timaya & Emmanuel Luther drops video to their smash hit collabo "Jungle Don Mature" | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Timaya & Emmanuel Luther drops video to their smash hit collabo "Jungle Don Mature"

Timaya & Emmanuel Luther (@emmanuelluther) have finally released the highly anticipated visual to their smash hit collabo "Jungle Don Mature" produced by Young D.
As expected the lovely dancehall video which was directed by Ace Video Director "Unlimited L.A" is filled with lots of energy and dance moves.
Emmanuel Luther (@emmanuelluther) is currently under the talent management of Super Sean Media (@SuperSeanMedia), management home of stars such as D'Prince & Altims.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2xY3G-As-k&t=22s

https://s04.solidfilesusercontent.com/YWRkOTQ1NWI3NDAxZDhhNTQ3YzgxODdkZGI0ZDkyNWQ1MzhhNmNlMToxY2xsTXk6aWJFV2p4Wm1mZHZweTcxUFM3eF9ibTlOeUtV/nNgXdqrPdzLjZ/%5BNaijaloaded.com.ng%5D_Emmanuel_Luther__ft._Timaya_-_Jungle_Don_Mature.mp4

Instagram: @Emmanuelluther
Twitter : @emmanuelluther_
