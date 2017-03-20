Tim Godfrey releases another single “Bless The Lord” off his forth coming album fearless

I was really excited and I am more about the release, I can’t wait for this song that expressly describes God’s Love to be released. I’m positive it will help us bless him some more, for the battles won, and for the very life we live”.
He further said the song was first recorded at his Live recording last year and added that Bishop Marvin Sap's testimony on hearing the song was how much he loved it and how he would love to have it on his album.
Download the Live studio version and be sure to share your testimonies also. God bless you.
Produced by SMJ for Rox Nation,
Mixed an Mastered by Edward Sunday for AZUSA productions
Music by Mairo Ochocho- DRUMS
NNANA Dominic – Bass Guitar
Samuel (SCOJ) –KEYS
Vocals by XTREME for Rox Nation.
DOWNLOAD LINK: Listen to Tim Godfrey - Bless The Lord on Mynotjustok
