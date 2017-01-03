Tiffany, Donald and Eric Trump attend the grand opening of Trump Hotel and Tower in Vancouver while protests raged outside

While Donald Trump prepared for his speech to Congress in DC on Tuesday, his children, Tiffany, Donald Jr. and Eric, together with their wives Vanessa and Lara were in Canada for the opening of a new family property in Vancouver.
In the absence of their father and sister, Ivanka, the siblings wore a broad smile as they fulfilled their family duties by cutting the ribbon to indicate the opening of the Trump Hotel and Tower.
The new Trump building is reported to be a "twisting $360-million tower with 147 luxury guest rooms and suites feature sweeping views through floor-to-ceiling windows in one of the tallest buildings in the city at 69-stories high". It is the second Trump property in Canada.
Speaking about the new property, Donald Jr. revealed that the hotel will provide jobs and offer local entertainment.
"Hotels are an important part of the fabric of each community by providing both career opportunities and driving the local economy," he said.
"Trump Vancouver has not only created over 300 jobs but it will offer guests and locals exceptional hospitality as well as fantastic dining and entertainment. We are incredibly honored to be a part of this world-class city."
Tiffany's attendance helped fill in the gap left after Ivanka moved to DC with her husband and stepped down from her position as Executive Vice President following her husband's role as senior adviser to President Trump. It is believed that Tiffany, who is a graduate of University of Pennsylvania and is about to go to Law school, might be stepping in to play the role Ivanka had occupied.
Meanwhile, as the opening ceremony was underway, outside, protesters marched in front of the building to protest with placards that read 'Dump Trump' and 'Humanity Against Trump'.
