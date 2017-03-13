 Thugs harass actress Kemi Afolabi & her colleagues at a movie location in Ikorodu (photos/video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

Thugs harass actress Kemi Afolabi & her colleagues at a movie location in Ikorodu (photos/video)

Actress, Kemi Afolabi and her colleague, movie director, Ijaduade Azeez were harassed by area boys demanding for a settlement at their movie location in Ikorodu, Lagos. While Azeez shared photos of the injuries he sustained, he posted a video of Kemi Afolabi physically holding one of the thugs down, via his Instagram page. His caption read:


  "This crazy area boys won't kill us the actors one day...this is happening right now on our movie set at Ikorodu. Please this has to stop help us oooo.#saynotoactorsabuse. They injured me the director, Kemi Afolabi, the producer, camera man and some of the crew...please we need Nigerians to stand up for us."
 Watch the video below...


3 Attachments
Posted by at 3/13/2017 10:51:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts