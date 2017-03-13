Thugs harass actress Kemi Afolabi & her colleagues at a movie location in Ikorodu (photos/video)

Actress, Kemi Afolabi and her colleague, movie director, Ijaduade Azeez were harassed by area boys demanding for a settlement at their movie location in Ikorodu, Lagos. While Azeez shared photos of the injuries he sustained, he posted a video of Kemi Afolabi physically holding one of the thugs down, via his Instagram page. His caption read:
"This crazy area boys won't kill us the actors one day...this is happening right now on our movie set at Ikorodu. Please this has to stop help us oooo.#saynotoactorsabuse. They injured me the director, Kemi Afolabi, the producer, camera man and some of the crew...please we need Nigerians to stand up for us."
