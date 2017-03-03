 Three suspected suicide bombers die in an explosion in Borno state (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Three suspected suicide bombers die in an explosion in Borno state (photos)

Three suicide bombers lost their lives today along Damboa Road, Maiduguri. According to the Borno state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Damian Chuckwu, two female bombers and a male bomber attacked petroleum tankers parked near a filling station along Damboa road. Two of them detonated while the third was gunned down by a soldier.

The petrol tankers burnt during the explosion but fire fighters quickly brought the fire under control. There was no record of civilian casualties.

More photos below...





