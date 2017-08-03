Three Nigerian banks reportedly set to take over Etisalat over N541.8 billion debt

The telecommunication company that commenced operation in 2009, collected the loan to finance a major network rehabilitation and expansion of its operational base in Nigeria.
Etisalat has blamed the current recession for its inability to pay the loan. The affected banks have dragged Etisalat before the banking sector regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the NCC.
They have advised that Etisalat request for a bankruptcy status. NCC has reportedly approved the takeover of the company which is to take place today.
No comments:
Post a Comment