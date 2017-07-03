 Those bent on destabilising Nigeria or agitating for its separation will wait for another four millennia- Buratai says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Those bent on destabilising Nigeria or agitating for its separation will wait for another four millennia- Buratai says

Chief of Army Staff, Lt Col. Tukur Buratai, says any individual or group of persons bent on destabilising the country or agitation for its separation would have to wait for another four millenia to do so as he nor the crop of military officers Nigeria has would allow such to happen.

Buratai said this when he received the “Millennium Hero’’ award conferred on him by a coalition of over 80 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.
“Those individuals and groups that are bent on destablising our country I think they have to wait till may be the next three or four millennium for them to do that. That is if may be the next generation of officers and men will allow them at all. Having been given the Millennium Hero award, I want to call on all the agitators for separation and other acts of distabilisation, they better forget it, not in this era, not in this millennium’’he said
