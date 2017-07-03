Those bent on destabilising Nigeria or agitating for its separation will wait for another four millennia- Buratai says

Buratai said this when he received the “Millennium Hero’’ award conferred on him by a coalition of over 80 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.
“Those individuals and groups that are bent on destablising our country I think they have to wait till may be the next three or four millennium for them to do that. That is if may be the next generation of officers and men will allow them at all. Having been given the Millennium Hero award, I want to call on all the agitators for separation and other acts of distabilisation, they better forget it, not in this era, not in this millennium’’he said
