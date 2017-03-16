'This should be a turning point for those directly involved' - Shan George speaks on Apostles Suleman/Stephanie Otobo sex scandal

Nollywood veteran actress, Shan George has weighed in on the sex scandal trailing man of God, Apostles Suleman and his accused blackmailer, Stephanie Otobo. According to the actress, those directly involved should pray to God for forgiveness and try to sin no more. Read her full Instagram post after the cut...
'I am not better than these two people........none of u wonderful great people out there is. We have all sinned and come short of God's Glory. We all have lots of positivity in us, and some negativity too sometimes. Let's celebrate each other for the good in us and learn from each other when we goof/fall hand. This incidence should be a turning point for those directly involved. Pray to God for forgiveness and try to sin no more. #ONELOVE.
No comments:
Post a Comment