 This 81-year-old woman just created her own iPhone app | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 2 March 2017

This 81-year-old woman just created her own iPhone app

Masako Wakamiya is an 81 year old Japanese woman who began using computers at the age of 60.
 
Now at 81, she's just launched her first smartphone app. She says she felt compelled to do something after noticing a shortage of fun apps aimed at people her age.
"We easily lose games when playing against young people, since our finger movements can't match their speed. I wanted to create a fun app to get elderly people interested in smartphones.It took about half a year to develop" Wakamiya said. 
Her app, Hinadan, is an iOS game based on Japan's traditional festival Hinamatsuri, or Doll's Day, which is celebrated in early March.

Posted by at 3/02/2017 02:59:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts