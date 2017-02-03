This 81-year-old woman just created her own iPhone app

Now at 81, she's just launched her first smartphone app. She says she felt compelled to do something after noticing a shortage of fun apps aimed at people her age.
"We easily lose games when playing against young people, since our finger movements can't match their speed. I wanted to create a fun app to get elderly people interested in smartphones.It took about half a year to develop" Wakamiya said.
Her app, Hinadan, is an iOS game based on Japan's traditional festival Hinamatsuri, or Doll's Day, which is celebrated in early March.
