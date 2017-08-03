ThinTallTony retains Head of house title for the second week in a row

ThinTallTony’s current profile in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show has continued to rise as he retains the mandate as the head of house (HoH) after his brilliant showing in this week’s HoH contest. This makes it the second time in a row that he will be leading the BBN house.
His emergence as HoH came after winning in the ‘golden egg’ contest that made all the housemates search for a golden egg that was hidden among other eggs.
However, there won’t be an eviction next Sunday and the issue of immunity for any housemate does not come to play. Big Brother on Monday night asked the housemates to nominate two of their favorite housemates they would want to stay on in the house. At the end of the session, there was a three-way tie between Bally, Debbie-Rise and Marvis.
