'There's no law against me not wearing Uniform' - Customs boss, Hameed Ali tells Senate

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, arrived the National Assembly without wearing his Customs uniform, instead arriving in mufti.
When asked why he's not putting on his uniform by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, he said, 'There's no law against me not wearing Uniform'
true
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
You guys should impeach that custom boss. What do you expect your subordinate to do when you are not law abiding. If he claims there is no law against him not wearing uniform. Then, the reason for having a uniform is defeated
IMAGINE
