 'There's no law against me not wearing Uniform' - Customs boss, Hameed Ali tells Senate | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 March 2017

'There's no law against me not wearing Uniform' - Customs boss, Hameed Ali tells Senate

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali, arrived the National Assembly without wearing his Customs uniform, instead arriving in mufti. When asked why he's not putting on his uniform by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, he said, 'There's no law against me not wearing Uniform'
Posted by at 3/16/2017 01:04:00 pm

4 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

true
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

16 March 2017 at 13:14
Eze Chinyere said...

You guys should impeach that custom boss. What do you expect your subordinate to do when you are not law abiding. If he claims there is no law against him not wearing uniform. Then, the reason for having a uniform is defeated

16 March 2017 at 13:20
Eze Chinyere said...

You guys should impeach that custom boss. What do you expect your subordinate to do when you are not law abiding. If he claims there is no law against him not wearing uniform. Then, the reason for having a uniform is defeated

16 March 2017 at 13:20
OSINANL said...

IMAGINE

16 March 2017 at 13:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts