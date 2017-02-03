"There is corruption in the Judiciary" - New Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Onnoghen

Justice Onnoghen admitted this during his confirmation hearing at the floor of the Senate yesterday, when the Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan asked how he intends to fast-track corruption cases in Nigerian courts and address the issue of corruption in the judiciary.
"We all agree there is corruption in the judiciary." he said. We are working to stem this and encourage transparency in our dealings. The Judiciary is not the last hope of the common man, but the last hope of every man,"
The CJN also pledged to maintain the independence of the judiciary if he is confirmed.
"You don't need to see a judge before you get justice," he said. "Independence will be reinforced. I won't compromise on that."
