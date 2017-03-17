"The sky is just your starting point." Georgina Onuoha celebrates her daughter for winning a spelling bee competition

"Thank you lord for my adorable Mezie. My spelling Bee champion. Can't wait for you to represent California statewide and nation wide. I bless you my smarty and amicable daughter. You are indeed a gentle giant. May you continue to excel beyond expectations..The sky is just your starting point. God's hand is upon you. Thanks for making us proud my spelling Champion. And thanks for always correcting my English, spelling and phonics.. . I love you Chimezie my child..
Proud mumy.. ️️
Can't wait to be back home to celebrate with you two. So much tears rolling down my cheeks as I write this. You will lead and bless your generation my future President, pop star and Miss World. All you wished for are gradually falling in place and I'm mesmerized as your mum.
Bless you my child.
Who are mine oh lord; that you are so mindful of me? I am humbled and overwhelmed by your love, grace , mercy and blessings towards me and mine. Your praise will forever be on my lips lord of host."
