The Sir Emeka Offor Foundation 4th books distribution ceremony

According to information gathered from the Foundation’s end of year activity report, over 26 million US dollar have been expended in the distribution of books, computers and other educational resources. Schools covered in the project are primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. It is estimated that over 19 countries in the African continent including Gabon, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Guinea, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Cameroun, Rwanda, Kenya, Zambia, etc. have benefited from the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation’s books and computer distribution to schools.
“Education would be a shadow pursuit without reading materials,” Sir Emeka Offor said, during the book distribution. This is his motivation in distributing a variety of qualitative reading materials to schools in a continent where the education sector appears to be underfunded. The distribution of books is a continuous project of the Foundation, which is one of the cardinal areas that it creates a positive impact in the society as well as provides opportunities to the underprivileged.
Below are some of the pictures that were taken at the book distribution at Sir Emeka Offor Foundation headquarters in Oraifite Anambra State……
