The Men who stood with WARIF for International Womens Day...Kelechi Amadi Obi, Uti Nwachukwu,Gideon Okeke and more

With a social media campaign tagged #MenForWarif; the participants shared personalized fliers with endearing quotes passing on a crucial message which is to end sexual violence and discrimination against women who have faced such violence.
Following the theme for 2017 “Be Bold For Change” it’s refreshing to see that these men are speaking out and raising awareness; these men include Kelechi Amadi Obi, Olisa Adibua, Denola Grey, SoundSultan, Uti Nwachukwu, Noble Igwe, Gideon Okeke, Ozzy Agu, Ade Adefarasin, Maje Ayida, Chef Tolu Eros, Udoka Oyeka, Wole Ojo,, OC Ukeje Seyi Law, Ruggedman, Poe and Yung L
About WARIF
The Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF) was established to address the high incidence of rape and sexual violence of all young girls and women in Lagos and across Nigeria. The foundation serves to address this through the implementation of various programs and initiatives to raise awareness, to educate and advocate for social change in all communities affected by this problem.
