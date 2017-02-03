The man who threatened to kill President Trump cuts deal, no jail time if...

The guy who posted a video threatening to kill Donald Trump at the inauguration on Jan 20. has agreed to enter a mental health treatment program, TMZ reports. Read their full report below...
Law enforcement sources in Florida tell us Dominic Puopolo will
undergo a mental health diversion program. If he completes it,
prosecutors will agree to drop his felony charge for threatening a
public servant.
Puopolo's video rant included the death threat and a declaration he was the Lord Jesus Christ. Miami police arrested him shortly after he posted it. The Secret Service was aware, but decided it could be handled at the state level.
A judge still has to sign off on the deal.
