Tuesday, 7 March 2017

The LSETF has a new web portal! Here’s how you can apply in 5 easy steps

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund is pleased to announce the launch of its new web portal.  The easy-to-use application is designed to help Lagos-based entrepreneurs apply for loan amount from N250,000 (for a Micro Enterprise Start Up), up to N500,000 (for Micro Enterprises) or N5 million (for Small Medium Enterprises) at a 5% interest rate. Users can also track their applications at any stage.

As the brainchild of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the LSETF is committed to financially support a target of 100,000 MSMEs by 2019, creating 300,000 direct and 600,000 indirect jobs as a result. The mission is well underway with a total of 705 beneficiaries who have received support to date.
To apply for the fund on the LSETF web portal, follow the step-by-step instructions below:

For Small-Medium Enterprises

Step 1: Visit https://www.lsetf.ng/loan-programs
Step 2: Choose your loan category on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your email details
Step 4: Activate your account in your email inbox
Step 5: Login to the portal and apply!

For Micro Enterprises

Step 1:Visit https://www.lsetf.ng/loan-programs
Step 2: Select your loan type on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your telephone number
Step 4: Your username and password will be sent as an SMS
Step 5: Login to the portal and apply!

For more LSETF updates, follow the their official social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

