Tuesday, 14 March 2017

The love my daddy has for Nigeria and her people is indescribable - Zahra Buhari-Indimi

President Buhari's daughter has praised his love, sincerity and passion for Nigeria and her people. Posting a photo of the President walking towards his office to resume work after 50 days vacation, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, wrote:
"#fromthestart. #determination. #sincerity #trust #wholeheartedly #bythe people #forthepeople. The love daddy has for Nigeria and her people, I can't describe....I can never explain the depth and the passion he speaks with about our dear country."
