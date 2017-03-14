The love my daddy has for Nigeria and her people is indescribable - Zahra Buhari-Indimi
President Buhari's daughter has praised his love, sincerity and passion for Nigeria and her people.
Posting a photo of the President walking towards his office to resume work after 50 days vacation, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, wrote:
"#fromthestart. #determination. #sincerity #trust #wholeheartedly #bythe people #forthepeople.
The love daddy has for Nigeria and her people, I can't describe....I can never explain the depth and the passion he speaks with about our dear country."
No comments:
Post a Comment