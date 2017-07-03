'The leaked photos are photoshoped, this is just cheap blackmail' - Apostle Suleman's wife speaks (Video)
Following the sex scandal trailing controversial man of God, Apostle Suleman, his wife of 19 years Mrs Lizzy Johnson Suleman has released a video speaking in defense of her husband.
According to her, the leaked photos are fake, saying she knows her husband very well and he has
never been an adulterous man. According to Dr Lizzy, her marriage is the
main target, and her husband's allegations are politically motivated. Watch the video after the cut...
33 comments:
of course it is fake...you do not need a sooth sayer to tell you....its photoshopped and festus is a criminal who wants money
It is well, period
I pity the girl called Stephanie otobo, she's sowing a seed she can't eat the fruit of it.
Naxo... Well believe and trust your husband but I also pray he's innocent if not .......#libbarbie
Nigerians are indeed very gullible. Believing everything they see and hear on Social Media. No concrete evidence to any wrong doing. Too bad
Women!!!!!!! I hope she is saying that out of experience not emotion. The other woman is not always evil. I spent a lot of time blaming my dad's mistress as a child but now when I think of it, she did not enter our home and rape my dad then got pregnant. Check within ma
We know, we know, Ma. God will fight for him.
My worries nw will b dat this case won't have an end, when it seems lik the truth is abt to come out, d party to b exposed will kill d matter. If it were in the foreign world, the truth will surely come out buh my nija pple no get experts and competence. Bcos it's obvious one person is not saying d truth buh who is the person. Period
Frm every rumour dere is alwaya and evidence of truth
Of course she'd say all that. The woman is not only blind, but daft. Please miss me with all that nonsense about trying to destroy a man of god. Those photos are not photoshopped!!! Instead of taking responsibility for his actions, Apostle Suleiman the adulterer is blaming everyone but himself and trying to link the woman with boko haram. Laughable!
Even a blind man would know those pictures are Photoshop becos her claims her spurious and scandalous.... She is too fake to believe this whole story..... Topaix
Bullshit stupid woman just protecting the family business
I pity those invoking the wrath of God on themselves. If all this allegations are false, we'll all leave to see their rewards.
Honestly there is no point for all this . The best thing is to ignore them. This is not a blow on a person this is a blow on the entire Body of Christ and for that they are dead ,for I will build my church and the gate of hell shall not prevail.
There are already dead , their offices another will take , their resources will dry up . Their assets will be consumed by fire . Secondly we thank this black mailer for making his firm spred more and publishing him for free . Ordinarily he would have spent Millions runing an advert champagne but you guys are spreading his publicity for free. Good job keep it up.
Thirdly apostle sir, when ever you see gross darkness it's a prove that there's light at hand. Your anointing has just entered into another higher level sire.
Wetin concern us?
All I have to say is that "there is always an atom of truth in every lie" QED ("quod erat demonstrandum")
Thank you Mama, it never change the love we have 4 u and your husband. Dey will be put 2 shame.
Really.....?oh she's as ignorant as his followers dt man is not who he portrays himself to be,it's a shame 4 u madam to say dt pics is photoshop,we all no d way photoshop pics looks lyk nd dt photograph is notting lyk photoshop,either u are jst been ignorant or u are jst trying to save ur name bcuz I no u no d truth
Amen
MADAM, I ADMIRE YOUR BELIEF IN YOUR HUSBAND. LET'S HOPE THE LADY'S ALLEGATIONS OF HAVING NUDE VIDEOS OF HER AND YOUR HUBBY ARE FALSE BECAUSE THAT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE TO DEFEND.
He is a man of God I leave him to his creator to judge, besides I fornicate daily. I don't even see myself as qualified to throw the first stone.
Lol...APC is party of blackmailers. Nigerians don enter one chance. The will beat u and force u nt to cry. God dey ooo.
of course is fake, why disturb yourself since you trust your husband. why waste your time and money on this. let karma deal with her.
Dey there naa dey speak grammar.the man dey shine the girl congo.even ghana babe J...... I......r....m.
You are right, the photos have been photoshopped.
Odiegwu! Years of marriage does not guarantee faithfulness. Sebi they said the lady is pregnant? Let's wait for a DNA na.
First of all lady ur husband didn't say dey shld stop killing christains,he said his men shld kill any fulani dt comes near his church,dt was wen I knew d kind of man he was,trust me a man of God who fornicates nd dosnt want his wife to no will nvr no,dt pics of ur husband is not photoshop or fake,dts Suleman,4rm personal experience I dnt want to mention names bt a popular man of God,a pastor who initially was also giving money I taught he was jst helping me out,until he told me he was going to put me on monthly allowance 4 me to me sleeping with him.its really a shame.nd dis woman defending dis man God is definitely watching evry1.
bla bla bla
Am sure you are one of those behind this cheap blackmail. You are a waste to this generation. Watery brain
Noted ma! Which skul did u graduated 4rm pls? So many cut n join English.
