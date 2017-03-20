The Fashionista: Lola, a fashionista, speaks about her love for clothes and her experience at an interview holding in a styling agency

Lola: What’s not good about looking good? I put in effort. Spend as much as I can. When it comes to my dressing, hair and nails, my looks in general, everyone knows. I do take it personal.
Colour blocking, my heels, sunshades, necklaces, beach hats, Maxi dresses, Midi skirts of course, the Ankara I wear etc. The best part of this is when I hear about sales!!! Ah! Who Fashionista epp in this economy. Things are tough, I have reduced my shopping style to be honest. I now buy a lot of things on sale, who doesn’t with the way prices have all gone up. Anyways, I had a job interview and I wore my best midi skirt with a navy-blue blazer.
Interviewer: 'what are your hobbies apart from dressing up'
I laughed so loud and then answered 'dressing other people up '
Interviewer: so why do you take so much pleasure in fashion and dressing up
Me: I don’t know, I think -When I look good, I just feel good.
She probed me so much, I noticed she wanted to see me beyond just being a fashionista so I had to change my answer
She asked again. ‘So, what else makes you feel good apart from looking good’
Me: Ma, I won’t lie to you. All that lives in my world are shopping and price. I feel great when things are on sale and when they are affordable. Like, the day I went shopping and found out that Dettol soap was now N100. I felt on top of the world. It felt like…
Interviewer: hold on.... the same Dettol soap that protects from 100 illness causing germs?
As in D-E-TT-O-L, that soap?
Me: Yes ma
Interviewer: wow! I can’t believe this! N100.00. Ok that’s the end of the interview.
I’m rushing to the shop now to get some for myself. I will get back to you on the result of this interview but this is great information you have given me! You are good!
Dettol soap* is now available for N100. (*55g when packed). Click on the link to Buy Now. http://www.konga.com/catalogsearch/result/?seller_id=52252&aggregated_brand=Dettol
4 comments:
Lol
I can't believe I read it to the end!
Nice
And I had to Read on! Hian...
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
The face is photoshopped on the body
Post a Comment