The car Notorious B.I.G. was killed in up for auction for $1.5 Million

The car in which the Notorious B.I.G. was fatally shot is reportedly up for auction. The owners of the green 1997 GMC Suburban have linked up with popular internet auction house, Moments in Time to sell the SUV.
According to the sellers, they purchased the truck seven months after Big’s death in Los Angeles in March 1997 from a broker.
The ride has been refurbished, and it wasn’t until eight years later that they learned exactly what they had been pushing after they were contacted by LAPD detectives about using the truck as evidence.
'We have kept the car now for 20 years and finally decided it was time to sell it,' the owners wrote in a letter to Moments In Time.
The Suburban is still in running condition and reportedly only has 114,000 miles on it. 'I have requested the LAPD return the original bullet-riddled door upon closure of the case,' they added.
The asking price for the legendary ride is $1.5 million.
